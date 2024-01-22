Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 72,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 35,509 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

