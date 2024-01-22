Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.44. 76,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,269. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

