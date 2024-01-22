Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.44. 76,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,269. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.