Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. 394,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,652. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.