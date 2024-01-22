Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0623 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 134,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after buying an additional 651,532 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 149,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

