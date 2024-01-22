Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.43. 321,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,283. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 761,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 350,333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,488,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 173,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

