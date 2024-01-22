Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,988. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

