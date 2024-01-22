Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:IHYF)

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1347 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IHYF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.18. 30,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,746. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHYF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)

