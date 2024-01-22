Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.54

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.54 and last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 67750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

