Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1308 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

VRIG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.01. 106,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,861. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

