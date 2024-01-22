Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 190,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 104,831 shares.The stock last traded at $60.06 and had previously closed at $59.53.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
