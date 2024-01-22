Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 190,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 104,831 shares.The stock last traded at $60.06 and had previously closed at $59.53.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,022,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $387,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.