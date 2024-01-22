InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJV)

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1198 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $27.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86.

