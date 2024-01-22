iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.00

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 169310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

