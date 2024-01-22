iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 111.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.76. 2,692,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.91.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

