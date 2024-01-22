iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.24

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.24 and last traded at $95.52, with a volume of 633262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,471,000 after purchasing an additional 769,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after buying an additional 383,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

