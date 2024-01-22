iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.63

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.63 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 3163596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

