iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.62

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.62 and last traded at $151.28, with a volume of 1338678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.81.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,131,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

