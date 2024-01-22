iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $262.62

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $262.62 and last traded at $261.99, with a volume of 122307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.82.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.28.
Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.