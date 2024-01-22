iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $262.62

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $262.62 and last traded at $261.99, with a volume of 122307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.82.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.28.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

