Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 299,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,654,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.61 on Monday, hitting $288.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.28.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

