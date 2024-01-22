Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

LMT traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $458.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,352. The stock has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.76 and its 200 day moving average is $444.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.