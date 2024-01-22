Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 643 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.29. 7,800,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,690,788. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

