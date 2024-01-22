Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $97.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $444.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,125. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $445.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.