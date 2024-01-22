Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 6.6%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 740,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,368,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.86.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 391.93%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Articles

