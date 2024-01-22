Manta Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $617.21 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Manta Network has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00006142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $617.21 million and approximately $448.19 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 2.4884627 USD and is up 7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $462,661,971.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

