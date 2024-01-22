Mary Lourdes Gibbons Sells 5,000 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.15. 579,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,898. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

