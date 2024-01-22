MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,699 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,160. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

