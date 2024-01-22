MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.70

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 413049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

