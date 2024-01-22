NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.86. 7,153,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,456,880. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

