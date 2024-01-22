NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Raised by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $100.50. 5,605,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,578,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.