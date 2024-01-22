NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.3% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.2 %

NKE stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.56. 3,910,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,455,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

