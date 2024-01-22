Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.87

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.87 and last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 97213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,142.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

