Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.98

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 66158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.