Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.98

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 66158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.