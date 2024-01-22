OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCFCP traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $25.08. 8,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.