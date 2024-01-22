Ordinals Price Reaches $62.89 on Top Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Ordinals has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $254.85 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $62.89 or 0.00157103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ordinals alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 64.03803289 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $122,833,568.90 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ordinals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ordinals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.