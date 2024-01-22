ORG Partners LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.6% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.97.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.47. 98,951,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,382,305. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.27 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

