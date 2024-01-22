ORG Partners LLC Purchases 1,941 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $122.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,884. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.60.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.57.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

