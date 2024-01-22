ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3,140.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,905 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.59. 3,267,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,985. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

