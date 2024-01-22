ORG Partners LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.23.

Shares of META traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $382.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,822,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,987,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.39. The stock has a market cap of $983.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $390.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

