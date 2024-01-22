ORG Partners LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.33. 25,752,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,350,121. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $159.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

