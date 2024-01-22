ORG Partners LLC Sells 93 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $690.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,038. The company has a fifty day moving average of $635.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $698.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,252 shares of company stock worth $9,245,644. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.