Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Insider Sells $28,774.20 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paycor HCM Stock Performance
Shares of Paycor HCM stock remained flat at $20.24 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 672,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,042. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PYCR
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paycor HCM
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.