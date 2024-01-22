Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.24. 1,230,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,225,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PL. Craig Hallum downgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $23,671,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.