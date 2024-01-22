Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Insider Value Llp Ima Purchases 46,241 Shares

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) insider Value Llp Ima acquired 46,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $91,557.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 969,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

RAVE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,194. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.40. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

