Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 10,244 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $228,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,179,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,593,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REPX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 150,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,191. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $461.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REPX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.