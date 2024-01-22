Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Royalty Pharma has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,000. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at $626,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at $576,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

