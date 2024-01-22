RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $88.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

RTX stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $85.02. 11,782,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,321,200. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

