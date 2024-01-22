Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.34 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.82 and a twelve month high of $285.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.39 and its 200-day moving average is $226.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $4,110,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,761,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,697,095.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $4,110,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,761,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,697,095.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,642 shares of company stock worth $270,063,928. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

