Sapphire Trading 2% Lower This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $16.81 million and approximately $3,098.25 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,621,709,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,601,126,987 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

