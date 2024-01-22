Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $537,795.38

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $537,795.38 and approximately $850.86 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018377 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00023079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,955.66 or 0.99839149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011703 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00213882 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002238 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.