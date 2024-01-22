Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $537,795.38

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $537,795.38 and approximately $850.86 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018377 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00023079 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,955.66 or 0.99839149 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011703 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00213882 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000655 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003899 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
