Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,134. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

