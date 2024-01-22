Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Silicon Motion Technology has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years. Silicon Motion Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

